'The TV App is gone': Fans mourn as illegal streaming service goes off air on NFL Sunday

TheTVApp, a pirated streaming service popular among sports fans in the US, went off air on Sunday afternoon while the NFL was underway. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Though illegal, The TV App, which aggregated several pirated streams under one platform, was quite popular among sports viewers in the United States. Fans reported on social media that they are unable to access the app anymore, meaning it has likely faced a legal crackdown over illegal streaming.

Many mourned the app going off air with posts on social media.

“I cant believe they got tv app and now i have to watch only the jets,” wrote one.

“The TV App going down is absolutely tragic,” said another.

“Damn tv app don’t work anymore,” wrote another.

“They done got the tv app 💔,” wrote one.

“Why can’t we ever have nice things? Thetvapp is goneeee?!” said another.

“they done took my dawg. i was just on thetvapp yesterday 💔🕊️,” wrote one.

TheTVApp.to operated as a browser-based site that lets users watch more than 100 live TV channels at no cost, without requiring sign-ups or upfront payments. Unlike legitimate streaming platforms, it lacked a dedicated app, customer service, and any refined or personalized user experience.

Access was limited to web browsers or external IPTV players on devices such as Android TV, Firestick, and Roku. Users often face unstable streams, sudden outages, and disruptive pop-up redirects. The app was popular for viewers streaming from the US, especially sports fans.