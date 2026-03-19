Married co-founders announce split ‘romantically’, will continue to work together at AI startup

The married couple behind a Y Combinator-backed AI startup has announced that they are “separating romantically” but will continue to work together as co-founders. Marie Schneegans and Michael Fester are the duo behind 14.ai, which calls itself “the world's first AI-native customer service agency”. In a post shared on LinkedIn yesterday, Schneegans announced that she and her husband are splitting up but remain “best friends and co-founders”. Marie Schneegans and Michael Fester are the co-founders of 14.ai

The two had met 10 years ago in Paris, according to a TechCrunch report. They moved to the United States after Michael Fester startup Snips was acquired in 2019.

‘Separating romantically’ “Michael and I are separating romantically,” Marie Schneegans, 33, said in her LinkedIn post. The Switzerland-born entrepreneur added that the decision to split was mutual and they would continue to work together on 14.ai.

“We're not breaking up as cofounders, and we're not stepping away from 14.ai,” she said. “This is a mutual decision, two people being honest about what’s right for both of us.”

Earlier this month, TechCrunch reported that 14.ai had raised $3 million in seed funding led by Y Combinator.