Home / Trending / Therapy horse calmly rests head on patient’s chest, he get emotional. Watch

Therapy horse calmly rests head on patient’s chest, he get emotional. Watch

trending
Published on Aug 11, 2022 08:35 AM IST
  • This Twitter video shows how a therapy horse rests its head on a patient’s chest and he ends up getting emotional
The man gets emotional as the therapy horse calmly rests its head on his chest.(twitter/@GoodNewsCorres1)
The man gets emotional as the therapy horse calmly rests its head on his chest.(twitter/@GoodNewsCorres1)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Therapy animals often provide the much-needed companionship to patients. There are also wonderful moments shared online that show people bonding with the therapy animals. One such video was recently posted on Twitter and it shows how a horse helped a man.

“Patient is moved to tears when this therapy horse named Paçoca calmly rests its head on patient's chest. The equinine therapy center in Brazil stated that had they never seen any of their horses act like this with their patients,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The wonderful clip opens to show a patient on a bed and the horse gently resting its head. It is the emotional reaction of the patient which may leave you teary-eyed too.

The video was shared two days ago and since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 68,000 likes. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“I think animals have more compassion, insight and empathy than a good percentage of humans will EVER possess,” posted a Twitter user. “Raised horses for years. (Really my mom’s thing). I have no doubt they know your feelings & what’s going on inside you better than you do. Most compassionate animals I’ve ever known,” commented another. “Animals are intuitive and know more than we give them credit for. This brings tears to my eyes. What a touching moment,” expressed a third. “Amazing animals,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horse viral twitter + 1 more
horse viral twitter
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out