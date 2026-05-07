‘There are no 9 to 5 jobs in Mumbai’: Woman says every job feels like a 12-hour shift

A Mumbai woman’s candid rant about exhausting work hours, unpaid overtime and long commutes in the city has struck a chord online, with many social media users saying her experience reflects the reality of corporate life in India’s financial capital.

A Mumbai woman said city jobs felt like 12 hour shifts due to overtime and exhausting daily commutes.(Instagram/tulipintheflow)

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The woman, identified as Tulip on Instagram, shared a video describing how demanding office culture and poor infrastructure often turn a standard workday into a “12 plus hour job”.

‘There are no 9 to 5 jobs in Mumbai’

In the now viral clip, Tulip questioned the idea of a typical nine to five schedule in Mumbai. She said many companies expect employees to spend more than eight hours at work while also factoring in lunch and tea breaks.

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{{^usCountry}} “There are no 9 to 5 jobs in Mumbai, right? Most companies want you to serve 8 hours, right? And there are some amazing companies who say oh no, because you take like your lunch break and you take like breaks here and there, you should actually serve nine hours,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There are no 9 to 5 jobs in Mumbai, right? Most companies want you to serve 8 hours, right? And there are some amazing companies who say oh no, because you take like your lunch break and you take like breaks here and there, you should actually serve nine hours,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She further spoke about office expectations and unpaid overtime culture. “Most of them want you to come by 10:00 and then leave by minimum, by like 7:00, right? If you bat an eye at 6:00, they are like ‘How dare you bat an eye at 6:00?’” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further spoke about office expectations and unpaid overtime culture. “Most of them want you to come by 10:00 and then leave by minimum, by like 7:00, right? If you bat an eye at 6:00, they are like ‘How dare you bat an eye at 6:00?’” {{/usCountry}}

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Tulip also criticised companies for normalising extra work without compensation. “Most companies want you to work overtime free of charge, free of cost to them, because it’s work, right? You are supposed to be like a hard-working person.”

Commute struggles become part of the workday

The Mumbai resident also highlighted the city’s notorious traffic and overcrowded public transport system, saying long commutes leave workers drained even before they reach home.

“If you live within maybe like a 5 to 10 kilometre radius of your office, you're lucky,” she said, adding that even short distances could mean “45 minutes in traffic”.

According to her, those living farther away spend nearly two hours travelling one way. “In Bombay, there is no 9 to 5 jobs, right? All jobs in Bombay are 12 plus hour jobs.”

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The video was shared with a caption that read: “Sorry for the rant but as a fellow Mumbaikar I'm tired. A little too tired.”

(Also read: Mumbai woman shares how she successfully fought society's rule: 'The war is over, and I won')

She also defended younger professionals who are often criticised for speaking up against harsh work environments. “Please call Gen-Z soft or weak because we refuse to live in conditions like these and talk and revolt against it,” she wrote.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

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The clip quickly drew reactions from viewers, many of whom related to her frustration. One user commented, “This is exactly why people are burnt out before turning 30.” Another wrote, “Mumbai gives opportunities but takes away peace.” A third user said, “The commute itself feels like a second job.”

Several others blamed poor urban planning and corporate culture. “Companies act like employees have no life outside work,” one comment read. Another added, “Two hours of travel each side is sadly normal now.”

Some users, however, argued that the situation was not unique to Mumbai. “This is happening in Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad too.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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