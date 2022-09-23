There is a secret message hidden in this pic. Here’s how you can read it

Optical illusion posts are mind-boggling. Period. The different shares showing various illusions often leave people amazed and amused. Just like this post that shows a secret message in a picture. However, one can only read the message after positioning their phone in a particular way.

Shared on the official Instagram page of Imgur, it looks like the image has some gibberish written on it. However, the instruction mentioned in the picture makes things clear and also instructs people on how to read the message hidden in it. “Optical illusions are wild. Close one eye, tilt your phone back, and look at the screen from the charging hole!,” it reads.

Take a look at the post to read what’s written on the picture:

Are you still trying to understand the message? It says, “You are doing great and I’m glad you exist.” While some people appreciated the message, others took the route of hilarity. “Positive energy,” commented an Instagram user. “I needed this,” shared another. “I dropped my phone because of that....well thank you I guess,” joked another. “Wow it actually worked!,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the post with heart emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON