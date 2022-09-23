Home / Trending / There is a secret message hidden in this pic. Here’s how you can read it

There is a secret message hidden in this pic. Here’s how you can read it

trending
Published on Sep 23, 2022 01:20 PM IST

The optical illusion with a hidden message was posted on Instagram. Since being shared, it has created a buzz.

The image shows a hidden message written in it.(Instagram/@imgur)
The image shows a hidden message written in it.(Instagram/@imgur)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Optical illusion posts are mind-boggling. Period. The different shares showing various illusions often leave people amazed and amused. Just like this post that shows a secret message in a picture. However, one can only read the message after positioning their phone in a particular way.

Shared on the official Instagram page of Imgur, it looks like the image has some gibberish written on it. However, the instruction mentioned in the picture makes things clear and also instructs people on how to read the message hidden in it. “Optical illusions are wild. Close one eye, tilt your phone back, and look at the screen from the charging hole!,” it reads.

Take a look at the post to read what’s written on the picture:

Are you still trying to understand the message? It says, “You are doing great and I’m glad you exist.” While some people appreciated the message, others took the route of hilarity. “Positive energy,” commented an Instagram user. “I needed this,” shared another. “I dropped my phone because of that....well thank you I guess,” joked another. “Wow it actually worked!,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the post with heart emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out