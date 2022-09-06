These cats bring exercise to yet another level. Watch cute video

Have you ever seen cats working out together, and that too, one of them helping the other to do the much-needed cardio? Well, if you never have, then here's a video that may help you witness it. The clip is too cute to miss out on and may even leave you chuckling for the rest of the day.

The video was posted on the Instagram page called Cats of Instagram, which posts content on cats for its 13.4 million followers. The video has been posted with the caption "Check out these two" and is credited to an Instagram page that uses the handle @spotitudesavannahs. It opens to show a cat sprinting on a circular exercise wheel. As the video progresses, another cat can be seen helping it out during its cardio session. The kitty walks down from the wheel after another cat intervenes.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up more than a million views. It has also received over 46,300 likes and several comments.

"That's quite a party," posted an individual. "Poor second cat was like I WANNA TRY!!!" wrote another. A third pointed out, "Need that kind of help!" "Omg I love these cats!" commented a fourth.

"That looks like a lot of fun!" read a response from an Instagram page dedicated to two cats named Alti and Verbier. "Fast little cheetahs," read another comment from an Insta page called Sebastian Grey. "Excellent teamwork!" read the third comment with a laughing emoticon from a cat page on Instagram.