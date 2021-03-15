These couples enjoying time together are ultimate couple goals. Watch
Do you love seeing videos of cute proposals? Do you enjoy seeing videos of couples dancing or exercising together in perfect synchronization? Do you find videos which showcase bonds of love between two people delightful? If your answer to any or all of the questions is “Yes,” here is a video which will speak to your soul and leave you feeling very happy.
A montage of short clips, the video captures various couples performing different activities. For instance, it shows a man proposing to his partner by giving her a rose while they’re water skiing. It also shows an elderly couple driving around in their modified vehicle, which looks just like a couch. Another clip shows an endearing couple dancing enthusiastically. The video even showcases a couple juggling together without missing a beat.
This video is such that it will leave you with a smile on your face.
Aren’t these couples giving you serious #couplegoals vibes? Which among them do you like the most? Or did you love them all?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter accounts get temporarily suspended for posting 'Memphis'. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat enjoying viral vibing cat video makes for a hilarious watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These couples enjoying time together are ultimate couple goals. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra wore ‘Axar’s shades’ to watch India vs England match. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Ministry posts clip about Chenab bridge construction reaching a milestone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasa’s post about a supermassive black hole in our Milky Way wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Police reacts to man’s stunt video atop moving car, rewards him with challan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mama eagle warms her eggs while being covered in snow. Pics stun netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grammys 2021: YouTuber Lilly Singh wears ‘I stand with farmers’ mask, posts pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cats take part in obstacle challenge, video sparks laugh riot among tweeple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune auto driver’s flawless Lavani has netizens hooked. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman creates intricate artwork with hole punches, leaves netizens amazed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit posts pic with pet doggo, tweets ‘My riyaaz partner’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha farmer builds car that runs on solar-powered battery during lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox