These cute cats will be relatable whether you’re a morning person or not. Watch

Waking up in the morning simply isn’t for a lot of us. And even if one has to wake up in the morning because of work or whatever other reason, there is a chance that a lot of us might not even want to function properly at such early hours. And that is exactly what can be seen in this particular Instagram video that has been going viral of late. The video showcases two cat siblings who can be seen interacting with their human in the morning. The difference between their attitudes in the morning is what has been making Instagram users laugh out loud and will likely have the same effect on you as well.

The video opens to show one of the cats being quite loud and vocal early in the morning and trying to get its human’s attention. It even leaps up in the air and calls its human with the help of its paws. But all of this does not bode well with its sibling who can be seen standing right beside it. The other cat realises that it has had enough of this energetic early bird and calms it down with a typically feline smack. “Me vs my sister in the morning,” reads the caption accompanying this cat video.

Watch it below:

Shared on Instagram on December 30 last year, this cat video has so far garnered over 1.9 lakh likes and the numbers only keep going up.

“Glad it ended this way because it was going to get wicked if I was there,” related an Instagram user. “I’m the second type,” wrote another. “If this doesn’t say something about cats,” commented a third.