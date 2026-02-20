‘They’re so beautiful themselves’: Nita Ambani lauds sitar players at Antilia during Hillary Clinton’s cultural welcome
Nita Ambani praised sitar players during Hillary Clinton’s visit to Antilia.
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani recently welcomed Hillary Clinton to their Mumbai residence, Antilia, in an evening that celebrated culture, tradition and friendship.
A video shared by the official Instagram account of the Reliance Foundation captured moments from the reception. The clip opens with the Ambani couple greeting Clinton at the entrance of their home. During the welcome, Nita Ambani is heard saying, “Atithi Devo Bhava”, before translating it for her guest. She added, “That means the guest is our god.”
A musical welcome steeped in tradition
A highlight of the evening was a live sitar performance arranged especially for the occasion. Two sitar players, dressed in traditional sarees, performed as part of the welcome ceremony. Nita Ambani praised the musicians during the interaction, saying, “They are so beautiful themselves, beside playing beautiful instruments... We are so proud of both of you.”
The video shows the hosts personally guiding Clinton through their home, highlighting elements of Indian art and heritage. In the final frames, Isha Ambani is also seen greeting Clinton and interacting with both her mother and the former US Secretary of State.
Watch the clip here:
The clip was accompanied by a caption that read: “Mrs. Nita and Mr. Mukesh Ambani warmly welcomed Secretary Hillary Clinton to their home for a celebration of friendship and culture. The evening was brought alive by India's rich artistic traditions including a soulful Sitar recital and a showcase of our timeless crafts like Gulabi Meenakari and delicate Sozni embroidery.”
A tradition of hosting global dignitaries
This is not the first time the Ambanis have hosted a prominent international guest at their residence. Earlier, they welcomed Queen Rania of Jordan for an intimate afternoon gathering. On that occasion, the royal guest was received with a classical Indian dance presentation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
