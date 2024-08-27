Thief abandons heist to read novel, caught escaping through balcony. Here's what happened

After breaking into an apartment to steal, allegedly, a thief forgot his purpose all because of a book. The unidentified 38-year-old accused reportedly got into the apartment in the Italian capital via a balcony, but was instantly distracted when he discovered a book about Homer's Iliad on the bedside table. The alleged thief was caught reading was The Gods at Six O'Clock. (Unsplash)

The 71-year-old homeowner, who was present at the time of the break-in, discovered the suspect and questioned him. However, the thief was too distracted by the book to take notice, reported NBC15.

The news outlet also informed that the culprit apparently attempted to flee through the same balcony from which he had entered but was quickly apprehended.

The book which the thief was caught reading was The Gods at Six O'Clock by Giovanni Nucci. The author of the book was thrilled to learn that he had produced such a distraction. He told Italian publication Il Messaggero, "It's fantastic. I'd like to find the person caught red-handed and give him the book because he'll have been arrested halfway through reading it. I'd like him to be able to finish it." (Also Read: Thief leaves note for family after stealing cash, gold: 'Someone sick in my house...')

The thief allegedly said he was climbing the balcony to see his friend who lived in the same building.

Earlier, when a thief broke into the house of a doctor in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, he fell asleep in the comfort of an air conditioner and was ultimately caught by the police. (Also Read: Thieves high-five, celebrate after looting entire inventory of family jewellery store. Watch shocking video)

The robber entered the locked house, rummaged through the belongings, gathered the valuables, and then turned on the air conditioner to relax. However, the man passed out from acute intoxication. Meanwhile, the neighbours were suspicious when they discovered Pandey's door open in the morning. According to reports, they glanced in and found the house ransacked, with items strewn around. Later, the police were alerted.