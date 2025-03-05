Menu Explore
Thief swallows diamond earrings worth 6.7 crore to avoid arrest, a nervous question gets him caught

ByMuskaan Sharma
Mar 05, 2025 09:14 PM IST

An amateur jewel thief in Florida swallowed earrings worth $769,000, raising suspicion during police custody.

Scared of being caught by the police, a jewel thief in Orlando, Florida swallowed earrings worth $769,000 ( 6.7 crore) to get rid of the evidence, according to WFLA. 32-year-old Jaythan Lawrence Gilder walked into a Tiffany & Co store in Orland in February while pretending to be a representative for a local basketball player.

Jaythan Gilder, 32, swallowed Tiffany & Co earrings to hide evidence when police stopped him.(X/@unlimited_ls)
Jaythan Gilder, 32, swallowed Tiffany & Co earrings to hide evidence when police stopped him.(X/@unlimited_ls)

His ruse allowed him to to gain access to more expensive designs at the store and not long after he allegedly ran out of the store with two sets of earrings — one 4.86-carat set worth $160,000 and another 8.10-carat set worth $609,500, the report said.

Take a look at the video here:

Surprising turn of events

When the theft came to light, police began looking for the accused and stopped Gilder on a highway and charged him with resisting arrest. However, the police officers were unable to find the stolen earrings on him and could not charge him for the theft.

After he was taken to jail for resisting arrest, a nervous Gilder asked one of the staff members if he was to be charged for "what’s in my stomach,” WFLA said, quoting the police.

His comment raised suspicion and the police decided to take him for a body scan. Once his stomach was scanned, the police were shocked to spot several little objects lodged in his digestive tract. "These foreign objects are suspected to be the Tiffany & Co earrings taken in the robbery but will need to be collected by WCSO after they are passed through Gilder’s system prior to confirming,” the police said.

One policeman even claimed that the amateur thief regretted swallowing the diamonds and yelled that he should have thrown them out of the window of his car when he had a chance.

This is not Gilder's first run-in with the law and he currently has 48 warrants issued against him in Colorado. Interestingly, he was also charged with robbing another Tiffany & Co in Texas in 2022. Currently, he faces a charge for first-degree grand theft and robbery with a mask.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
