Think you have a high IQ? Put your skills to the test with this brain teaser

Think you have a high IQ? Put your skills to the test with this brain teaser

Jan 23, 2024 08:17 AM IST

This particular brain teaser left many people searching for an answer. Do you think you have what it takes to solve it?

Do you boast about having a high IQ? If yes, we have a brain teaser that will challenge your intellect. This puzzle, which was shared on Instagram by the page ‘Brain teasers, Riddles, Enigma’ has left many people searching for an answer. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this?

Will you be able to solve this brain teaser? (Instagram/@Brain teasers, Riddles, Enigma)
The question reads, “One rabbit saw nine elephants while going to the river. Every elephant saw three monkeys going toward the river. Each monkey had one tortoise in each hand. How many animals are going towards the river?” (Also Read: Brain Teaser: How many Fs can you count in this eye test in 5 seconds?)

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it received various likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post and shared their answers.

Check out what people said:

An individual wrote, "1 rabbit, 9 elephants, 3 monkeys, 6 tortoises- 19 in total."

A second shared, "It is nowhere written that elephants were going to the river. 1 rabbit, 3 monkeys, 6 tortoises. Answer: 10."

"16 animals," commented a third.

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. The question was shared on the Instagram page Superprof India. It stated, "If you drop me, I am sure to crack, but give a smile, and I will always smile back. What am I?" Will you be able to solve this?

