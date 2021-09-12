This baby elephant has four doting gentle giant nannies. Watch adorable video

A video showcasing the loving nature of a few female elephants has won people’s hearts. Shared on Instagram by Sheldrick Wildlife, the video shows how four gentle giants always shadow and protect an orphaned baby elephant.

“Female #elephants often develop maternal crushes on youngsters, but Dololo-mania is a sight to behold. Older female orphans Sities, Suguta, Turkwel, and Mutara are so besotted that they now spend much of their time shadowing the little bull as his bodyguards,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video, besides showing the interactions between the creatures, also explains how the female elephants don’t go anywhere without their “favourite little friend.”

Take a look at the interesting video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 8,000 views and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments.

“This is wonderful to see,” wrote a Twitter user. “There truly is something about Dololo. We'd fuss over him too given the opportunity!” shared another. “Absolutely adorable... they walk him home each night,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

