This Bengaluru CEO does not negotiate salary with candidates: ‘We literally pay them what they ask for’

Salary negotiations between a candidate's expectations and the company's budget can be described as a complex dance that is part of every interview process. However, a CEO from Bengaluru took to LinkedIn to share how he has completely discarded this step from his company’s hiring process. He explained why he doesn’t negotiate salary with candidates and gives them what they ask for. The image shows Arjun V, co-founder and CEO of Zoko, who shared his thoughts on candidates' salaries. (LinkedIn/Arjun V, Unsplash/cytonn_photography)

“After hiring 18+ members for my team, I've found the secret to retaining world-class talent: We don't negotiate salaries. We literally pay what they ask for,” wrote Arjun V, Co-Founder and CEO of Zoko.

“Then, we do revisions once a year. The reason is simple,” he added, listing four reasons behind his decision.

“PS: I've only negotiated salary once, and it was to increase the amount a candidate asked for. They undervalued themselves compared to others in the same role, so I had to tell them that and offer them more,” he shared.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the post has received several reactions. It has also prompted people to share varied comments.

Here’s what LinkedIn users had to say about this CEO’s post:

“Arjun, What if they ask for unrealistic hikes? I have negotiated with candidates asking 100% hikes,” the co-founder and CEO of ellow.io asked.

Neetu Elsa Ninan, who works in AI and Analytics, posted, “I’m curious as to how these annual revisions are done. It's great that this model works for you, and I’m sure the returns are promising. I guess it's all about finding the perfect balance between investment and returns, taking into consideration human emotions and behaviour patterns. It can be a whole different ball game for startups with limited resources or large companies needing bulk recruitment.”

A third person added, “This post should be used as a mini guide for recruitment.” A fourth wrote, “This is awesome and should be emulated by other recruiters. A situation where a recruiter is pushing hard on the candidate to save money for the employer should be discouraged.”