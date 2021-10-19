This boy’s reaction to seeing a puppy is priceless. Watch sweet video

A video recently shared on Twitter showcases a boy’s heart-melting reaction to seeing a puppy. Chances are, the video will tug at your heartstrings, and you may want to play it over and over again. You may also feel tempted to share the post with others.

“Little boy's reaction at being surprised with puppy is the most beautiful thing you'll see all week,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The caption also gives video credits to Parreiras10.

The clip opens to show a little boy walking with a blindfold on. After he removes the blindfold, the first thing he sees is the puppy wrapped in a towel. He then gently holds the pooch. The boy’s happiness knows no bounds, as he starts sobbing lightly. Clearly, he is overwhelmed. The highlight of the video is the expressions of the boy which reveal just how happy he is after getting a new furry friend.

Take a look at this heartwarming clip which may brighten up your day:

Little boy's reaction at being surprised with puppy is the most beautiful thing you'll see all week.😭🐶❤🐕❤🐶😭

(🎥:Parreiras10)



pic.twitter.com/Z6HTFMzxvo — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) October 18, 2021

The video was shared about a day ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 4.3 lakh times. It has also accumulated several wonderful reactions from netizens.

“So sweet, every little boy that wants a puppy should have one,” wrote one Twitter user. “That puppy is so confused now, but in a few years, that boy will be what he lives for. Blessed,” commented another. “Amazing how little children instinctively know that puppies will be loving companions. No greater pleasure than seeing such joy on a youngster’s face like that,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

