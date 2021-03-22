IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / This cat has its own little living room. Can you handle the cuteness?
Hammie, the cat, napping in its living room. (Twitter)
Hammie, the cat, napping in its living room. (Twitter)
trending

This cat has its own little living room. Can you handle the cuteness?

The living room belongs to a cat named Hammie.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:46 PM IST

Pet parents can go to great lengths to ensure their furbabies are comfortable and happy. From getting them special treats, to bringing them toys, to petting them the way they like, people do many special things to shower love on their pets. This cat is among those fur babies. Its loving pet parent made a tiny living room, complete with a little sofa, for the kitty to hang out it in and tweeple cannot handle the sheer cuteness of this space.

A Twitter user shared a post with pictures of this special room. An image in the tweet shows the cat napping comfortably on the sofa. You can see its space decorated with a rug, a tiny basket and wall hangings behind the sofa. The other image shows a wider shot of the space.

“Please come look at this tiny cat living room,” says the tweet.

According to a comment shared on the post, this living room belongs to a cat named Hammie and was created by his hooman Leah Okeson.


Shared on March 20, the tweet about the cat and its living room has collected over 5.8 lakh likes and more than 91,000 retweets. Tweeple didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions to this adorable room.

“Why the cat out here living better than me?” tweeted an individual. “The most impressive part is the cat actually using the space how it's supposed to be used,” added another.

“She did that so the cat wouldn’t leave hair on her furniture. I know I have a cat,” posted a Twitter user. To this, someone replied, “Why don’t people allow it? It’s called fur-niture for a reason. We don’t call it ‘nofurniture’.”

Many shared pictures of their pets enjoying their own spaces:

What do you think of this cat’s living room?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cats pets
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Hammie, the cat, napping in its living room. (Twitter)
Hammie, the cat, napping in its living room. (Twitter)
trending

This cat has its own little living room. Can you handle the cuteness?

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:46 PM IST
The living room belongs to a cat named Hammie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After being sworn in as a police officer, Jeremiah continued his birthday celebration with a special party.(Facebook/@North Miami PD)
After being sworn in as a police officer, Jeremiah continued his birthday celebration with a special party.(Facebook/@North Miami PD)
trending

Boy battling cancer ‘sworn in’ as police officer on 5th birthday

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Jeremiah wanted to be a police officer and was sworn in as the youngest North Miami Police Officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has been shared on Instagram by Amy’s Kitchen.
The video has been shared on Instagram by Amy’s Kitchen.
trending

This Pokeball chocolate bomb has a surprise in it, may make you crave for one

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:49 AM IST
If you’re a Pokemon fan you may find yourself saying ‘aww’ instantly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video shows the use of green onions or spring onions to decorate nails. (Instagram/@ilysmnails)
The video shows the use of green onions or spring onions to decorate nails. (Instagram/@ilysmnails)
trending

Onions as nail art? Quirky creation baffles netizens. What do you think?

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:43 AM IST
The video may leave you with many questions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Dia Mirza with the puppy.(Twitter/@deespeak)
The image shows Dia Mirza with the puppy.(Twitter/@deespeak)
trending

Puppy love: Dia Mirza’s video with a sleepy pooch is too cute to miss

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Shared on Twitter, the clip shows Dia Mirza sitting with a little puppy on her lap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a squirrel dancing in snow.(Screengrab)
The image shows a squirrel dancing in snow.(Screengrab)
trending

Absolutely cute video showcasing squirrels will live rent free on your mind

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:10 PM IST
The video is so sweet that it'll fill your heart with happiness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the pets helping each other.
The image shows the pets helping each other.
trending

Video shows pets lending a helping paw to their buddies. ‘Aww’s guaranteed

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:37 PM IST
From opening the door skillfully to keeping a lookout for intruders, the pets can be seen doing it all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screengrab from the teaser shared by cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal from his wedding to Dhanashree Verma,(Instagram@yuzi_chahal23)
The image is a screengrab from the teaser shared by cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal from his wedding to Dhanashree Verma,(Instagram@yuzi_chahal23)
trending

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's wedding teaser is all about love

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • “You’re my girl and I’m your guy. And I’m loving you lots and lots,” reads the adorable caption shared by Yuzvendra Chahal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The throwback image shows Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.(Screengrab)
The throwback image shows Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.(Screengrab)
trending

Elon Musk reacts to post on throwback pic of him and Jeff Bezos having a meal

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:25 PM IST
“In 2004, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos met for a meal to discuss space," reads the opening line of the caption shared along with the throwback picture of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share his selfie.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share his selfie.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
trending

Anand Mahindra keeps his promise, shares selfie wearing ‘Axar Shades’

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Anand Mahindra's post on ‘Axar Shades’ created a chatter on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows newlyweds Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan.(Instagram/@jaspritb1)
The image shows newlyweds Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan.(Instagram/@jaspritb1)
trending

‘She’s my world now’: Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s video wows people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:13 PM IST
The video from Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's wedding is shared with a short but heartwarming caption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Taichung, a college student surnamed Kuo changed her name to Kuo "Salmon Rice Bowl". (representational image)(Unsplash)
In Taichung, a college student surnamed Kuo changed her name to Kuo "Salmon Rice Bowl". (representational image)(Unsplash)
trending

Changing names to get free meals lands hundreds of Taiwanese in soup!

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:04 PM IST
The offer by Japanese sushi restaurant chain Akindo Sushiro led many people to change their names.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now won people over.(Screengrab)
The video has now won people over.(Screengrab)
trending

Dogs play with a balloon on a beach, video is oddly calming to watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:38 PM IST
“So beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The adorable video is Internet's new love.(Screengrab)
The adorable video is Internet's new love.(Screengrab)
trending

Baby’s reaction to getting his first haircut is too pure. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:45 PM IST
“This 6 month kid loving his first haircut,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Irani shared her picture on Instagram.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Smriti Irani shared her picture on Instagram.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Smriti Irani’s witty Sunday post with ‘Gyan from Google baba’ wins people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Taking to Instagram, union minister Smriti Irani shared the post with the hashtag #happysunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP