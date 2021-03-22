This cat has its own little living room. Can you handle the cuteness?

Pet parents can go to great lengths to ensure their furbabies are comfortable and happy. From getting them special treats, to bringing them toys, to petting them the way they like, people do many special things to shower love on their pets. This cat is among those fur babies. Its loving pet parent made a tiny living room, complete with a little sofa, for the kitty to hang out it in and tweeple cannot handle the sheer cuteness of this space.

A Twitter user shared a post with pictures of this special room. An image in the tweet shows the cat napping comfortably on the sofa. You can see its space decorated with a rug, a tiny basket and wall hangings behind the sofa. The other image shows a wider shot of the space.

“Please come look at this tiny cat living room,” says the tweet.

Please come look at this tiny cat living room. pic.twitter.com/12XZEgM4id — shopnossas.com (@indigogloves) March 19, 2021

According to a comment shared on the post, this living room belongs to a cat named Hammie and was created by his hooman Leah Okeson.

the owner of this bb posted these in this FB group yesterday! 😍 pic.twitter.com/UmSNvnikPT — danielle 💛💛 (@giveumywild13) March 21, 2021





Shared on March 20, the tweet about the cat and its living room has collected over 5.8 lakh likes and more than 91,000 retweets. Tweeple didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions to this adorable room.

“Why the cat out here living better than me?” tweeted an individual. “The most impressive part is the cat actually using the space how it's supposed to be used,” added another.

“She did that so the cat wouldn’t leave hair on her furniture. I know I have a cat,” posted a Twitter user. To this, someone replied, “Why don’t people allow it? It’s called fur-niture for a reason. We don’t call it ‘nofurniture’.”

Many shared pictures of their pets enjoying their own spaces:

I made a cat tv: pic.twitter.com/cNPcPKswz6 — boognishita (@boognishita) March 20, 2021

Mine love their couch...it’s more comfortable than the one for humans... pic.twitter.com/2nkmbd8uJ5 — Jo Banks (@jd4679) March 20, 2021

What do you think of this cat’s living room?

