This cat really wants to be let out of a bag. Watch to see what it does

There are several cat videos on the Internet that show them doing exactly as they please. But sometimes, they get trapped. This is pretty much what happens in this Instagram video that will make you go ‘aww’ and laugh out loud. And if you love watching cat videos, then this one is definitely for you.

The video opens to show this cute cat named Bo sitting inside of a paper bag and feeling quite trapped as it can't seem to get out of it. And this situation makes for quite the perfect Instagram Reel that went all kinds of viral. The video was shared via the Instagram page dedicated to this cat and its sibling named Mo. The duo collectively have over 1.3 lakh followers.

The video was shared by the official page of Instagram with a caption which reads, “Let the cat out of the bag... ? Bogie, aka Bo (@morris_the_persian_cat), can’t resist climbing inside his humans’ bags to shake things up.” The caption was complete with an emoji of paws and a hashtag - #WeeklyFluff.

Watch the cute cat video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram three days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop feeling sorry for the poor cat who got trapped inside of a paper bag. It has also received more than a whopping 16.1 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “So cute.” Many others flocked to the comments section in order to post emojis like that of cats or heart-eyed faces.

What are your thoughts on this video? Would you let this cute cat out of the bag?