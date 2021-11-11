Home / Trending / This cat swiftly empties a drawer just to comfortably sit inside it. Watch video
In this video, we can see that an intelligent cat has climbed on top of a chest of drawers and has started on his mission of emptying it as his human suppresses her laughter.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 02:39 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Cats and kittens are known to be so clever that they can definitely give their humans a run for their money.

In this video, we can see that an intelligent cat has climbed on top of a chest of drawers and has started on his mission of emptying it. All of this, while his human looks on and suppresses her laughter as the cat thinks he is being sneaky.

“He is taking stuff out to make room for himself,” she said, “that is insane!”

As the cat takes out items of clothing one by one and throws them onto the floor with no care for what will happen to them, you will soon get to understand why he was doing so.

“I have never seen anything like this,” his human is heard saying, as this adorable cat comfortably snuggles inside the now almost-empty drawer to keep himself warm and cosy.

The most laughable part of the video, however, is that even after the cat sits inside the drawer, the viewers can still see its delighted, furry tail jutting out from the space!

Watch the ball of cuteness go about its daily chaotic activities right here:

What do you think about this clever little feline?

