This China city has buildings with multiple ground floors, viral video will leave you stunned

A Chinese influencer shocked many online after trying to discover the "real" ground floor in the city of Chongqing. Due to its mountainous terrain, the city's buildings have multiple ground floors as part of a multi-layered urban environment where trains and buses run on roads which are built in the air. Influencer Jackson Lu's went on a quest to find the true ground floor in Chongqing.(Instagram/journey_of_jacks0n )

"You might live your whole life without touching the ground floor in the city of Chongqing. Today, my friend and I will try to find the true ground floor in Chongqing," the influencer Jackson Lu, who makes several videos about his life in the Chinese city, said in the clip.

The duo start at "street level" where cars can be seen driving and walk through a maze of shops to reach another street but when they look down from the edge of a road, they find out that they are still not on ground. They walk down several flight of stairs coiling around the area. "This must be the ground floor, right?" his friend asks. Lu shows his that the ground floor of the 18-storey building is actually on the 12th floor with several storeys still under it.

(Also read: Bus in sky, train inside building: Chinese man shares his 'sci-fi movie' commute to work. Watch)

Watch the video here:

When they finally reach what they think is the ground floor under a flyover, Lu shows that they are so deep under that the underneath of the flyover has clouds painted on it to mimic the sky.

Internet reacts

The video shocked users on social media who were surprised to see the bizarre maze-like architecture of the Chinese city. "How is heavy furniture taken up to the top floor, or what happens in case of a medical emergency ? How does the ambulance reach incase a person is unable to move on their own?" said one user.

"Hear me out. A thriller film, almost like Squid Game, where the characters play Hide and Seek in this city," suggested another.

"The problem isn't finding the bottom, it's climbing back up all the stairs when you're done. How does Google maps work in this place? I would never want to live here, but I would want to just explore this amazing architecture," remarked a third user.

(Also read: World's biggest residential building in China is home to 20,000 people. Watch)