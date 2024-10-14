Bus in sky, train inside building: Chinese man shares his 'sci-fi movie' commute to work. Watch

As commuting to work becomes increasingly challenging across the world due to growing traffic congestion and unreliable public transportation, longer travel times and frequent delays add to the daily stress for many workers. The video, which has a whopping 13 million views, was flooded with comments from users who were astonished by the futuristic landscape of the city.(X/@PicturesFoIder)

But the daily commute of this Chinese man is nothing like you have ever seen. In a video shared on X, a man from China shows how he gets to work everyday in the city of Chongqing. "Why is commuting to work in Chongqing so hard, " he says in the video.

The video begins with him leaving his apartment which is on the 18th floor of a building with no elevator. "So I start heading down my 18-storey apartment with no elevator. But, thankfully I only have to go down a few stories because ground floor is on the 12th floor," he says.

He pans his camera down to show the long building with stairs running down and says "sunlight is a luxury" for people who live on the ground floor.

Next, he enters a subway station which he compares to a "fallout shelter". "Then comes the subway that looks like a rollercoaster and the train casually goes through a residential building and yet another residential building," he says, and shows the train on a bridge that runs through several buildings.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Finally, he reaches the city square where his office is situated and it appears to be a large plaza with building all around. A quick look down from one the railings shows that he is still not on the ground floor as the whole square is located on the 22nd floor of his office building.

After his work day ends, he chooses to take a bus home. "The subway is too much for me. Maybe the bus will be more relaxing," he quips. The next shot shows him on a bus on top of a humongous bridge. "Somehow the bus takes me 20 storeys up in the sky," he says.

How the internet reacted to the video

The video, which has a whopping 13 million views, was flooded with comments from users who were astonished by the futuristic landscape of the city.

"Chongqing's skyline looks like something out of a sci-fi movie," said one user. "Imagine being scared of heights and living in that city," said another. "Man this looks like the cyberpunk cities in movies/games," read a third comment.