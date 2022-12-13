Home / Trending / This city offers free bus tickets to citizen if they complete a set of exercise

This city offers free bus tickets to citizen if they complete a set of exercise

trending
Published on Dec 13, 2022 04:45 PM IST

This country gives people free bus tickets to citizens who exercise in front of a machine.

Exercise for getting free bus tickets.(Instagram/@alinabzholkina)
Exercise for getting free bus tickets.(Instagram/@alinabzholkina)
ByVrinda Jain

Many people wish to stay fit and follow a daily routine of exercise. They go to the gym, do home exercises, try to take long walks, and whatnot. But at some point, one might simply feel less motivated and not continue their exercises. However, to keep their citizens motivated and fit, Romania offers free bus tickets to people if they complete a particular set of exercises.

In a video shared by Instagram user @alinabzholkina, you can see the same. The woman is standing in front of a machine and is doing squats. Upon completing 20 squats, she gets to have a free ticket.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared just a few weeks back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 55,000 times and has had several reactions.

An Instagram user commented, "Saving money doing a workout AND saving the environment!!!! Sign me up, please." Another person said, "Why is Romania cooler than anywhere else." A third person added, "Damn, I wish we had those." "1 million of tickets for me thanks," said a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
romania exercises viral + 1 more
romania exercises viral

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out