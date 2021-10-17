This crane has a ‘crush’ on her caretaker. Watch sweet video

There is no better way to make you day brighter than watching a sweet video involving an animal or a bird. If you agree to that statement, chances are this video involving a crane will leave you very happy and smiling too.

The video is shared on the official Twitter account of Smithsonian's National Zoo. The video shows a sweet moment of interaction between a white-naped crane named Walnut and her caretaker Chris Crowe. It also explains more about the feathery creature's ‘crush’

“A crane with a crush on her caretaker? The story of white-naped crane Walnut’s infatuation with her keeper, Chris Crowe, took flight at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute. Their special bond helped Walnut to contribute 8 chicks to her species’ survival,” the zoo posted along with the video.

🐣❤️👱‍♂‍ A crane with a crush on her caretaker? The story of white-naped crane Walnut’s infatuation with her keeper, Chris Crowe, took flight at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute. Their special bond helped Walnut to contribute 8 chicks to her species’ survival. pic.twitter.com/3Crnb1WScW — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) October 16, 2021

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 5,200 views and counting. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

“Wonderful work, Chris!” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you so much Walnut and Chris,” posted another. “This is the sweetest thing. Although it's not good for wild animals to imprint on humans generally, this exception has been handled well. The more of these crane chicks the better,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON