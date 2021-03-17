This delivery order with sweet messages is what you need to see today

There are several things on the Internet that can make you feel happy or leave you smiling from ear to ear. This post, showing a wholesome delivery note, may make you feel both. The post, shared on Reddit’s ‘MadeMeSmile’ subreddit may make your day a bit brighter.

“Got this online order at work yesterday,” reads the caption shared in the post comprising a picture. The image included in the share shows a receipt with a food delivery order. What’s wonderful are the sweet little messages posted along with each dish ordered along with another delightful note shared as part of the special instructions.

Take a look at the post:





Shared on March 16, the post has garnered over 14,900 upvotes and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop appreciating the person behind the messages in the order. Many simply expressed how wholesome it was to show gratitude in such a way.

“As a delivery driver I just wanted to let y’all know that those little notes really brighten up our day,” expressed an individual. “These highlights may be the person’s best moment of the day, you never know,” wrote another.

“Love the positivity, gonna start doing this soon,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON