Home / Trending / ‘This discovery is big news’: Nasa’s post on white dwarf stars wows people
Nasa took to Instagram to share the picture.(Instagram/@nasa)
Nasa took to Instagram to share the picture.(Instagram/@nasa)
trending

‘This discovery is big news’: Nasa’s post on white dwarf stars wows people

Nasa took to Instagram to share the post on white dwarf stars.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 11:00 AM IST

“Could dying stars hold the secret to looking younger?” this is what Nasa asked in a latest post they shared on Instagram. In the post, they also explained the answer and shared that “this discovery is big news.” The post is complete two incredible pictures.

“New evidence from Hubble suggests that white dwarf stars could continue to burn hydrogen in the final stages of their lives, causing them to appear more youthful than they actually are! This discovery is big news, as it could change how astronomers measure the ages of star clusters, which contain the oldest known stars in the universe,” they explained.

Take a look at the post:

+

The post by Nasa has been shared about a day ago. Since being shared, it has also accumulated more than 1.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing.

“Wow, that’s mind-blowing,” wrote an Instagram user. “That is so beautiful,” expressed another. “This is amazing,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nasa instagram
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.