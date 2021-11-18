This doggo cries, gets emotional upon reunion with its human's boyfriend. Watch

Ever met someone after a fairly long time and could not help but shed a tear because of how much you love them and how much you missed them?

Well, it is no different a case with this dog who could not help but get emotional when it saw its humans boyfriend after a whole year. At the beginning of the video we can see that a dog is intently looking at a human standing in front of it but is slightly confused as to who it is despite the fact that he looked quite familiar.

Soon, the viewers realise that the person recording this video of the dog is its human and the man standing in front of them is her boyfriend who has come to meet them after a whole year of not being able to. “Who is that?” she asks her doggo when it is initially confused and unable to recognise him.

Within the blink of an eye, the dog remembers who it is and is overpowered by emotion as it climbs onto him and gets extremely excited to be with him once again. The viewers can also see that the dog ends up crying at how much it missed him.

Watch the cute display of emotion from the dog right here:

What are your thoughts on this adorable reunion?