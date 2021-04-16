IND USA
The image shows the 'talented' doggo named Bleu.(Instagram/@bleubrown1)
This doggo has a musical treat for everyone and it involves wind chimes. Watch

“So much talent,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 03:06 PM IST

The videos showcasing different ‘talents’ of doggos are often too cute to handle. Case in point, this clip featuring a doggo named Bleu and its wind chimes performance. Shared on the pooch’s own Instgaram page, the video may make you say “Aww,” repeatedly.

The video opens to show Blue approaching its wind chimes. Within moment, the dog starts its performance and at one point, it even ‘sings’ a few lyrics, of course in doggo language.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 4,000 views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people.

“Another beautiful performance!” wrote an Instagram user. The pooch’s Instagram page is filled with videos of her performances with wind chimes. “So much talent,” shared another. “You just made my whole day better, sweet girl,” said a third. And, we feel the same way too.

What are your thoughts on the adorable doggo and its musical performance?

