This doggo’s good manners are making netizens give her the ‘good girl’ crown

There is no doubt that all pets, regardless of their shape and size, are good boys and girls. But some videos on the Internet surface up time to time to prove that a few of them are indeed the ‘goodest’ ones. Case in point, this clip shared from the Instagram account of Maya the fluffy Samoyed. The video shows a few reasons why Maya deserves the good girl crown and most netizens totally agree.

The recording starts with Maya walking up to the camera as the text, “Things my dog does that make her a good girl,” appears on the screen. The clip goes on to show Maya doing some chores like cleaning up her toys, waking up her human in an adorable way and more.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 14, the clip has garnered over 1.9 lakh likes and many reactions. Netizens totally seconded the fact that Maya is indeed a good girl. Many couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable pooch’s good manners. Others simply cheered Maya for being so tidy and well-behaved with heart emojis.

“Wow can she come clean up my toys?” asked one of Maya’s canine friends. “The wake up call is the cutest,” wrote an Instagram user. “Maya the ultimate helping cloud,” commented another.

“I need a Maya for myself,” said a third.

What do you think of this good girl?