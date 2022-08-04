This Golden Retriever dog is the 'cutest thief' you will come across. Watch

When you are surrounded by pets, be they cats or dogs, then what comes along with it is their unique and adorable behaviour that become some of the most precious memories to have. Similarly, in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been steadily going viral, one gets to see a particular Golden Retriever dog who simply loves to ‘steal’ things from its humans. The video opens to show this dog standing with a pair of heels in its mouth as it faces the camera. The dog video then continues to show the pooch with a varied list of things in its mouth that it has ‘stolen’ very skillfully. “Cutest thief,” reads the caption that accompanies this cute Golden Retriever dog video.

The video has been shared on Instagram on a page that is dedicated to this Golden Retriever dog named Leo. The page has almost 12,500 dedicated followers on it who look forward to photos and videos that showcase this adorable munchkin’s daily adventures and general preciousness. And there is a good chance that this particular video that has gone all kinds of viral, will make you laugh out loud and go ‘aww,’ as you might keep watching it on loop.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on May 14, the video has gotten more than 2.79 lakh likes. Many have taken to the comments section of this video in order to tag their friends and loved ones. A lot of them have echoed how cute this Golden Retriever dog is.