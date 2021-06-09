This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

We all know the dreadful feeling of being nervous when someone watches us doing absolutely anything. The situation can often end up making us feel the performance pressure and ensure that we mess up the task at hand. If you relate to the jitters, this picture will definitely make you laugh.

Captioned, “me when someone's looking at me while I'm doing something”, the picture shows a stove with four burners that are in a state of mess. One is lit up, the second has a pan with broken egg shells in it and an egg is spilled next to another burner.

The hilarious image resonated with tweeple and went promptly viral. The picture was shared by a Twitter account, Ralph, which often shares memes and relatable posts .

Take a look:

me when someone's looking at me while i'm doing something pic.twitter.com/fVh4Y9OVbq — ralph (@httprlph) June 8, 2021

Since being posted on June 8, the tweet has garnered close to 150,000 likes, about 58,000 retweets and several comments. Netizens laughed at the picture and also shared their own experiences of being in a similar situation.

“I open a sweet wrapper and throw the lollipop in the bin, then eat the plastic,” one joked. “I forget how to walk and trip in thin air,” commented another. “That’s why I could never do shows like Masterchef,” shared a third. “I just feel so pressured,” mentioned a fourth.

Do you relate to this meme? Have you ever been in a situation like this?