This Indian snack is the most 'precious' one for former Google MD, netizens relate

Published on Dec 13, 2022 04:28 PM IST

Former Google MD took to Twitter to share that sooji rusk is his most 'precious' snack from India.

Two huge stacks of sooji rusks placed on the table. (Twitter/@parrysingh)
ByArfa Javaid

A recent tweet by former Google and Twitter Managing Director Parminder Singh has been creating a buzz on social media as netizens relate to the 'precious' snack that he always flies out of India with. Any guesses about his favourite Indian snack? Well, it is sooji rusk, a great accompaniment with chai. While many love the butter, chai and rusk combination, others simply prefer butter rusk with milk.

"The most precious thing to take back from India is Sooji rusks! We do it so often and in such humongous quantities that even the folks at Changi Airport don’t confuse it with Jenga blocks or gold bars anymore!" wrote former Google MD Parminder Singh on Twitter. The picture shared by him shows two huge stacks of sooji rusks on the table. He also shared that he carries sooji rusks so often that even the staff at a Singapore airport no longer confuse them with jenga blocks or gold bars.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has collected more than 800 likes and several reshares. It has also raked a flurry of comments.

"Someone got me Fennel Seed Rusk from UK from Kashmir Crown Bakeries, it is the best rusk I have ever had, and when anyone visits UK, I ask them to get it. It just tastes awesome with hot milk. BTW how good is bikanerwala suji rusk ?" commented an individual. "The Ellora rusks of Dehradun are the OG. Now available in Delhi too," posted another. "Try buying them from Dehradun and take them along, in case you have never tried them. They are super tasty," suggested a third. "Hahahaha. Best things ever. My mom carries this and mathi (pheeki wali) as trophies in hand carry because she likes her snacks without minimum breakage, crisp, fresh and from only one shop. Every Punjabi in Delhi has 'their dukaan' that no one else can match," shared a fourth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

