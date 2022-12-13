This Indian snack is the most 'precious' one for former Google MD, netizens relate

A recent tweet by former Google and Twitter Managing Director Parminder Singh has been creating a buzz on social media as netizens relate to the 'precious' snack that he always flies out of India with. Any guesses about his favourite Indian snack? Well, it is sooji rusk, a great accompaniment with chai. While many love the butter, chai and rusk combination, others simply prefer butter rusk with milk.

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has collected more than 800 likes and several reshares. It has also raked a flurry of comments.

"Someone got me Fennel Seed Rusk from UK from Kashmir Crown Bakeries, it is the best rusk I have ever had, and when anyone visits UK, I ask them to get it. It just tastes awesome with hot milk. BTW how good is bikanerwala suji rusk ?" commented an individual. "The Ellora rusks of Dehradun are the OG. Now available in Delhi too," posted another. "Try buying them from Dehradun and take them along, in case you have never tried them. They are super tasty," suggested a third. "Hahahaha. Best things ever. My mom carries this and mathi (pheeki wali) as trophies in hand carry because she likes her snacks without minimum breakage, crisp, fresh and from only one shop. Every Punjabi in Delhi has 'their dukaan' that no one else can match," shared a fourth.

