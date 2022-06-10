This is how a cat comforts and protects its sister from paw-sible danger. Watch

Do you love watching videos involving cats? If yes, here is a video that may bring a smile to your face and make you say 'aww.' Shared on Instagram a day ago, the video is winning people's hearts and may bring about the same effect on you.

"How did they do?" reads the caption of the video on Instagram. The video opens with a voice-over saying, "Watch my cats for me while I vacuum," with two cats and a woman in the frame.

The woman then closes the door to use a vacuum cleaner and record the cats' reactions. Soon enough, the little one gets closer to her brother, who gets comforted with the kisses. Towards the end, the cat signals her brother about the possible danger, and he partially moves to protect her.

Watch the adorable video here:

The video was posted on the Instagram page named Peach & Pumpkin. Since being shared, the clip has amassed 46,200 views and 10,200 likes. The post has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"This is so sweet! The big brother kiss!" posted an individual. "Omg, I LOVE these two," expressed another. "He protected her, awe," commented a third. "Awwww, omg, I love them. How is it like so super sweet!" posted a fourth Instagram user.

What are your thoughts on the cute video featuring cats?