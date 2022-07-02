This is how a Golden Retriever reacted during her favourite toy's makeover

If you have ever had a dog or someone who knows about dogs and loves dog videos, then you must be aware of how much they get attached to their stuffed toy and the level of anxiousness they feel if they are ever separated. Case in point, this video shows a Golden Retriever named Lady that gets anxious when its human takes the pooch's favourite toy to give it a makeover.

"Protect your bestie at all cost. This was about 2 years ago when we deep cleaned, re-stuffed, and blushed Indy! Lady was so concerned during the whole process," reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram with the hashtag #bestfriendforever. The video opens to show a Golden Retriever named Lady holding its favourite stuffed toy named Indy. It then progresses to show a worried Lady who waits by the toy's side while it gets cleaned and dried off. Towards the end, the doggo seems happy after being reunited with its favourite toy. A text insert on the video reads, "That one time when we gave her favourite stuffie a makeover."

Watch the video below:

The post was shared three days ago. It has since amassed 1.5 lakh views and more than 18,800 likes.

"Oh my heart!" shared an individual with several emoticons. "Lady is the sweetest girl," shared another with a heart emoticon. "It's ok, Lady now Indy is all clean," commented an Instagram user. "I swear her and I are related someway," read a comment from a page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Charlie. Another page dedicated to a Labrador named Magnus posted, "That face!" A third page dedicated to a doggo named Bruno shared, "Awww I won't let mum go near my stinky ball!"