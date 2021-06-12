This is how Arlo the bird ‘says’ I love you. Viral video wows people

The videos of cats and dogs often dominate the online world. However, every now and then, videos from the bird world also grace the Internet and they leave us with a smile. Case in point, this video of a bird named Arlo. The super cute clip shows how the little birdie ‘says’ I love you to its humans. There is a possibility that the cuteness of the clip will leave you saying “Aww.”

Originally shared on the bird’s Instagram account, the video has gone viral after being re-shared by the photo-and-video sharing platform on their handle. Instagram shared the video of the birth about seven hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone crazy viral and accumulated more than 3.4 million views – and counting.

“It’s his way of saying “I love you,” reads the opening line of the post shared by Instagram. In the following lines they added that Arlo is a 2-year-old Pacific parrotlet. The caption also contains a quote from Arlo’s human Jennifer. “Arlo gets super excited about getting treats and wiggles like crazy for them. All parrotlets can wiggle, but not all of them do, which makes him extra special,” it reads.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

Arlo’s video amused people and they shared various comments to show their love for the fluffy white bird.

“All those moves,” wrote an Instagram user along with a heart emoticon. “Outstanding,” shared another. Many commented with heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video of Arlo re-shared by Instagram?

