‘This is how we learned to eat food’: Dubai's viral kadak chai toast brings a nostalgic twist to classic desi snack

Social media is brimming with reels and videos showcasing the latest food trend taking over timelines, Dubai Chai Toast. Following the viral success of kunafa chocolate, this warm and gooey twist on the classic chai-toast combo has become the new sensation. Known also as Chai Malai Toast, the dish has sparked curiosity and cravings, with Instagram videos highlighting its rich, comforting texture and nostalgic appeal. The trending dish consists of three primary ingredients: kadak chai (strong milk tea), malai (fresh cream), and sliced bread.(Instagram/@meghnasfoodmagic)

Chai and toast have long been a staple pairing in many Indian households. Typically, buttered toast is lightly dipped in tea, creating the perfect balance of crisp and softness in every bite. However, the version going viral is a completely different take. Rather than simply dipping the toast, this snack involves pouring hot chai directly over a malai-filled bread sandwich.

Rather than simply dipping the toast, this snack involves pouring hot chai directly over a malai-filled bread sandwich.

The trending dish consists of three primary ingredients: kadak chai (strong milk tea), malai (fresh cream), and sliced bread. In the viral recipe, fresh cream is sandwiched between two slices of bread. Then, hot tea is poured over the sandwich until it's completely soaked, making the bread soft enough to be scooped up with a spoon. The result is a warm, rich, and nostalgic snack that's gaining traction everywhere.

Take a look at the video:

A user commented, “My mother started giving us this chai dipped bread since our childhood days this is how we learned to eat food”

Another added, “We used to feed our babies in 1980s.”

One user asked, “But bread looks soft .. then what's kadak in this ???”

One user suggested, “Tastes good wit a good BunMalai”