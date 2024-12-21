‘This is sad on so many levels’: Zerodha’s ‘time spent with’ graphs hit people right in the feels
Zerodha's post highlighting the "time spent" by individuals across different domains of life has elicited a mix of emotional responses and witty remarks.
Work-life balance is the equilibrium between professional responsibilities and personal life, yet achieving it remains a challenge for many. Long working hours, tight deadlines, and increasing demands at work often spill over into personal time. Highlighting that very aspect, Zerodha shared a post that may hit you right in the feels.
A series of graphs show how time spent with coworkers often constitutes a significant portion of a person's life, overshadowing time spent with pets, parents, or even at home. They serve as a reminder of the importance of creating a balance between work and personal life.
Also Read: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath’s phone is always on silent: Billionaire reveals relatable reason
Take a look at the post:
How did social media react?
Emotional responses to witty remarks, the post received various comments from people. An individual wrote, “Great comparison.” Another joked, “Bold of them to assume I got a partner at 18-20.”
A third expressed, “This is just what I needed to see today! Thanks!” A fourth commented, “Sad state of affair.” A fifth said, “This is sad on so many levels.”
About Zerodha:
The discount brokerage company, founded by brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, started in 2010. While Nithin currently acts as the CEO, Nikhil has assumed the role of CFO.
Also Read: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath’s advice after Bengaluru techie loses ₹91 lakh in stock market fraud
According to its official website, the name Zerodha comes from a combination of an English and a Sanskrit word. It combines Zero and "Rodha", the Sanskrit word for barrier.
The Bangalore-based outfit is one of the largest brokerage firms in the country. According to Forbes, the Kamath family has a net worth of $8.4 billion, making it one of the richest families in India.
What are your thoughts on the emotional graphs shared by Zerodha? Did they leave you emotional?