‘This is sad on so many levels’: Zerodha’s ‘time spent with’ graphs hit people right in the feels

Work-life balance is the equilibrium between professional responsibilities and personal life, yet achieving it remains a challenge for many. Long working hours, tight deadlines, and increasing demands at work often spill over into personal time. Highlighting that very aspect, Zerodha shared a post that may hit you right in the feels. A series of graphs was shared on the Instagram page of Zero1! by Zerodha, a project by Nithin and Nikhil Kamath’s company Zerodha. (Instagram/zero1byzerodha)

A series of graphs show how time spent with coworkers often constitutes a significant portion of a person's life, overshadowing time spent with pets, parents, or even at home. They serve as a reminder of the importance of creating a balance between work and personal life.

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

Emotional responses to witty remarks, the post received various comments from people. An individual wrote, “Great comparison.” Another joked, “Bold of them to assume I got a partner at 18-20.”

A third expressed, “This is just what I needed to see today! Thanks!” A fourth commented, “Sad state of affair.” A fifth said, “This is sad on so many levels.”

About Zerodha:

The discount brokerage company, founded by brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, started in 2010. While Nithin currently acts as the CEO, Nikhil has assumed the role of CFO.

According to its official website, the name Zerodha comes from a combination of an English and a Sanskrit word. It combines Zero and "Rodha", the Sanskrit word for barrier.

The Bangalore-based outfit is one of the largest brokerage firms in the country. According to Forbes, the Kamath family has a net worth of $8.4 billion, making it one of the richest families in India.

What are your thoughts on the emotional graphs shared by Zerodha? Did they leave you emotional?