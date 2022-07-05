This is what a German Shepherd does when his younger sibling asks him to play. Watch funny video

Do you love watching dog videos? Are you looking for one to lift your mood? If yes, then here's a video that may help. The video on Instagram showcases two dogs, with the younger one asking his older sibling to play. The video is equally adorable and funny and may make you smile from ear to ear. There are chances that you may end up watching the video on loop.

"POV: You have an annoying younger sibling," reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram with several hashtags, including #dogsofinstagram and #dogs. A text insert on the video reads, "Wanna play?"

Watch the video here:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has accumulated over 1 lakh views and more than 5,900 likes. It has also prompted people to post several comments.

"This is my house every day, poor doggo!" reads a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a dog. "The young ones have so much energy," shares another. "Haha so cute," expresses a third. "Love the ending. Looks like a fun friendship!" posts a fourth.