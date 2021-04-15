This kid’s ‘public announcement’ is something we all need to hear. Watch

It’s inspiring, it’s cute, and it’s a video you’ll want to watch more than once. It’s a video of a kid’s ‘public announcement.’ Shared on the kid named Abby’s personal Instagram page, the video will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart.

“Abby’s public announcement,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show Abby standing by a window of a room. Within moments, she starts saying some words loudly. “You need to be kind, you need to be kind to each other,” she says.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gathered nearly 6,200 likes– and counting. It has also received tons of comments from people.

“We need Abby in every neighbourhood,” wrote an Instagram user. “Yes Abby, you’re so right, and we must shout it from the rooftops,” shared another.

“BEST Public Service Announcement EVER! And such a basic thing. It's the golden rule for the entire world! Kindness changes lives. Human and animals. Abby, you and your darlin' family are the best example of kindness. So, I'm gonna follow your example and shout it out: JUST BE KIND PEOPLE,” announced a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON