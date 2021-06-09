This kitty version of BTS song Butter is going viral. Awws guaranteed

An adorable video has surfaced on Twitter featuring some kitties in the music video of a BTS song. The clip shows the felines acting out the opening choreography of BTS’ recent chartbuster Butter starring RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin. You may want to hold on to your heart as these BTS kitties may just steal them in a jiffy.

Shared by Twitter user Nicolle, the video starts with a collage showing the kitty version and the original cover video. Including all the small details like props and choreography, the video is an absolute delight to watch. The feline version was originally shared on YouTube and features the kitties, Raon, Iz, Noel, Soul and Suri.

Take a look at the clip:

Best thing I saw today pic.twitter.com/QzSoAhsvYY — Nicolle⁷ (@EgosShadow7) June 5, 2021

Shared on June 6, the clip has garnered over 5.2 lakh views and tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop showering the comments section with cute cat GIFs and heart emojis. Many fans expressed how the felines perfectly captured the essence of the song. Some were totally bowled over with the exact lollipop scene in the original clip played by a feline.

Its really cute.... oh my heart 💘💘💘💘💘 pic.twitter.com/yV21stw4LU — 7💛🐨🐹🐈🐿️🐥🐻🐰 (@Bluerosebangtan) June 6, 2021

NOOO NOOO NO THE LOLLIPOP PART IM GONN CRY🥺🥺😭 — Moonflower⁷ (@BTStinytans) June 5, 2021

Did the ‘BTS’ kitties win your heart?