This mash-up of Jhoome Jo Pathan and Mashallah is too good to miss. Watch

One of the things that unite people in many different ways is music. Music impacts us whether we are dancing at a party or simply taking a walk listening to soothing music. And if you are someone who enjoys listening to melodious tunes, you cannot miss out on this mash-up of Jhoome Jo Pathan and Mashallah.

Adnan Manzoor posted a video on Twitter where he was seen playing an instrument with his friend Nabeel Khan. They had a sarangi and rabab in their hands. The duo played a mix of the songs on it. Jhoome Jo Pathaan was played first by the pair, which then was smoothly mixed with Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger.

In the post's caption, they wrote, "When PATHAN meets Tiger." They even tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Yash Raj Films in the caption.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was made just one day ago. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, it has been viewed 28,000 times and has over 1400 likes. Many people have even left comments on the clip.

Here are a few comments:

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "What a lovely rendition!!" A second person added, "Such a beautiful presentation!" "How talented are these guys," wrote a third. A fourth person posted, "There's something about Indian classical music. Everything sounds better."