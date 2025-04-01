Menu Explore
This remote town is offering 3.6 crore salary, free house and car—but there’s a catch

ByMuskaan Sharma
Apr 01, 2025 05:19 PM IST

Julia Creek, Australia is offering a well-paying doctor position with a $428,000 salary, free housing, and a car for those willing to live off the grid.

If you are looking for a high-paying job and are not opposed to moving away from home for it, a small town in Australia is offering an extremely well-paying job along with free housing and a car, news agency AP reported. Anyone willing to move to Julia Creek in Queensland to take up the position will be rewarded handsomely with a $428,000 ( 3.65 crore) salary, free rent and car but there's just one catch.

The high-paying job is based in a rural town in Australia's Queensland.(Representational image)
The high-paying job is based in a rural town in Australia's Queensland.(Representational image)

If you agree to take up the job, you have to go off the grid.

The rural town is looking to hire a family doctor, to replace the only one they have in the town which is a 17-hour drive away from Brisbane and its closest major city is a seven-hour drive away.

The salary for the doctor is double of what an Australian doctor would earn but the town is pitching a simpler, slower life to anyone ready to take on the job.

A simple but high-paying life

The position comes highly recommended from the town's previous doctor, who told AP that the job helped him better his skills as a doctor while working solo.

“The money is plenty. One of the things that I think people don’t necessarily consider enough about this job is the other things that this town has to offer. It feels kind of like stepping back in time about 60-odd years. Everyone knows everyone," said Dr Adam Louws.

The doctor's two-year contract will end soon and he plans to move back to Brisbane to be closer to his extended family.

The town's mayor said that the area needs a good sales pitch.“We actually have a very, very good lifestyle and a very safe lifestyle,” she said. “Yes, there is distance to travel at times, but how many people do you hear now wanting to escape from that and go off-grid?”

Last year, a rural region of Spain made a similar offer to workers. It offered them $16,000 to relocate and conduct business there.

(With AP inputs)

