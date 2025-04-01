This remote town is offering ₹3.6 crore salary, free house and car—but there’s a catch
Julia Creek, Australia is offering a well-paying doctor position with a $428,000 salary, free housing, and a car for those willing to live off the grid.
If you are looking for a high-paying job and are not opposed to moving away from home for it, a small town in Australia is offering an extremely well-paying job along with free housing and a car, news agency AP reported. Anyone willing to move to Julia Creek in Queensland to take up the position will be rewarded handsomely with a $428,000 ( ₹3.65 crore) salary, free rent and car but there's just one catch.
If you agree to take up the job, you have to go off the grid.
The rural town is looking to hire a family doctor, to replace the only one they have in the town which is a 17-hour drive away from Brisbane and its closest major city is a seven-hour drive away.
The salary for the doctor is double of what an Australian doctor would earn but the town is pitching a simpler, slower life to anyone ready to take on the job.
A simple but high-paying life
The position comes highly recommended from the town's previous doctor, who told AP that the job helped him better his skills as a doctor while working solo.
“The money is plenty. One of the things that I think people don’t necessarily consider enough about this job is the other things that this town has to offer. It feels kind of like stepping back in time about 60-odd years. Everyone knows everyone," said Dr Adam Louws.
The doctor's two-year contract will end soon and he plans to move back to Brisbane to be closer to his extended family.
The town's mayor said that the area needs a good sales pitch.“We actually have a very, very good lifestyle and a very safe lifestyle,” she said. “Yes, there is distance to travel at times, but how many people do you hear now wanting to escape from that and go off-grid?”
Last year, a rural region of Spain made a similar offer to workers. It offered them $16,000 to relocate and conduct business there.