This snake-shaped cake may confuse you at first and amuse you later. Watch

There are several videos shared on social media which leave netizens wondering what they just watched. One such video which may take you by surprise involves a cake. There’s a chance you will watch the clip over and over again to let what you saw sink in.

“Realistic Snek CAKE for our friends at @canjeatx, reads a part of the caption shared along with the video. The clip was shared on the Instagram handle of a baker called @sideserfcakes.

The video opens to show a cake in the form of a snake. There is a possibility that at first glance it may appear as a real life reptile until someone takes a slice out of it. After watching the clip, there's a likelihood you will marvel at the baker who made it.

Take a look at the video which may fascinate you to no end:

The video was shared over four days ago. Since then, it has gathered more than 2.3 lakh likes. It has also collected varied comments.

“You’re awesome!!!!! What skills!!!!,” wrote one Instagram user. “The realistic animal ones are stressing me out. They’re too good,” commented another. “I was so scared omg,” expressed a third.

