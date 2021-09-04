This Tamil Nadu collector is building accessible toilets for homes with specially-abled members

This Tamil Nadu Collector has come forward like a ray of hope in the Virudhunagar district by launching an initiative to aid the disabled.

J Meghanatha Reddy, Collector with the ‘Udhyam’ initiative, is constructing accessible toilets for specially-abled by providing basic facilities at their homes.

During a meeting conducted on July 6, Pandiselvi, a specially-abled, spoke to the district collector about not having an accessible toilet as she had to crawl to use it.

The officials then decided to build disabled-friendly toilets in the homes. Over two months, around five toilets have been installed.

The toilets are equipped with a ramp, a western commode, a hand faucet, and rails, so the user does not require help. Furthermore, the restrooms are spacious enough to allow the movements of a wheelchair.

Project UDHAYAM “உதயம்”

initiated in Virudhunagar. Disabled Friendly Toilets built prioritising girls/women on pilot basis. These toilets creates an ambient and dignified toilet space fr Disabled brethren. Will be scaled up in a phased manner @VNRCollector pic.twitter.com/ALUqqVAFF8 — Meghanath J (@jmeghanathreddy) August 17, 2021

The initiative, according to Collector Reddy, intends to reach over 100 people in the following days. It costs around Rs. 30,000 to 35,000 to build one sustainable and cost-effective toilet.

Reddy has not only been working towards disabled-friendly toilets but is also involved in an initiative, “Green Dawn.” This initiative ensures the effectiveness of current mass tree-planting programs, increasing green cover, converting barren land into green areas, and ensuring their long-term sustainability by developing supporting infrastructure.

On six acres of grazing area in Cunnoor in Watrap block, a large tree plantation was done as a part of “Green Dawn.” According to the reports, they will now provide Earthen bunds, farm ponds, 500 fodder trees, 300 fruit-bearing trees, 200 timber-bearing trees, 1,200 casuarina trees, and 1,500 herbal plants for the area.

This was story was first published on Life Beyond Numbers.

