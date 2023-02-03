This ‘toothbrush’ in Tiffany x Nike collab sparked chatter online. Here's why

Luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. and the leading sports brand Nike recently announced a collaboration. The brands posted a picture of a box painted in signature blue colour with the swoosh logo painted on it on their social media pages with the caption, “@nike x @tiffanyandco, a legendary pair. Coming soon….” The collab comes as Nike celebrates Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary this year.

Two days back, they shared yet another post featuring the sterling silver products that come with the limited-edition collection. It includes a shoe brush, shoe horn, shoe dubrae and a sterling silver whistle. Many confused the shoe brush with the toothbrush because of its appearance. What amplified the confusion was the text written over the image.

“When they said ‘just do it,’ we listened,” read the caption of the post shared by Tiffany & Co. on Instagram. The first picture is of a sterling silver toothbrush with black bristles kept inside a glass. The text on the image reads, “Don’t Forget the Tongue.” Here tongue refers to suede leather used to make the shoes and not the actual tongue. Another image is of a shoe horn. “For a More Subtle Flex,” reads the text written on the image. The third picture showing shoe dubrae is captioned, “Laced to Perfection.” The fourth one is a whistle on a beaded chain. The text reads, “We Made the ‘Bells and Whistles’ Whistle.”

Since being shared two days ago, the post has received more than 3.7 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many also flocked to the comments section to post their thoughts.

“Hold on, I’m sorry. A toothbrush? What is the link to either brands here? Should these be riddles or they’re just as it is already?” commented an individual. “How does Tiffany and Nike come together and make a toothbrush of all things,” joked another. “April fools already?!” shared a third. “Don’t forget the tongue?” wrote a fourth with laughing emoticons. “Love that Tiffany is bringing back the humor it was once known for,” expressed a fifth.

The Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 limited edition is crafted in premium black suede featuring the Swoosh in Tiffany blue colour, and each heel has brand names in silver.

