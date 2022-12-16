Home / Trending / This train ticket in India can cost you more than 19 lacs. Here's why

This train ticket in India can cost you more than 19 lacs. Here's why

trending
Published on Dec 16, 2022 06:33 PM IST

The Maharajas' Express is a luxury railway experience. The ticket for riding in this train can cost you more than 19 lacs.

Maharajas' Express ticket can cost up to 19 lacs.(Website/@the-maharajas.com)
Maharajas' Express ticket can cost up to 19 lacs.(Website/@the-maharajas.com)
ByVrinda Jain

A majority of us have travelled in the Indian railways. We all recognise a train journey with the general hustle bustle, our parents taking out food and snacks in middle of a journey and so many other memories. While this is common to many, have you ever wondered how a luxury train experience in India is like? Well, if this sounds intriguing to you, let us introduce you to the Maharajas' express.

As per the official website of Maharajas' Express, "The Maharajas' Express recreates that exclusive experience for its guests. An opportunity to travel in this one-of-a-kind train, being served by friendly butlers while visiting India's most splendid tourist attractions in all their glory, would appeal to any individual."

A person can choose between four routes to travel for seven days on this train. The four journeys that one can take are The Indian Panaroma, Treasures of India, The Indian Splendour and The Heritage Of India. If you want to take a look at how this train looks from the inside, Instagram blogger @kushagratayal shared the view.

The video opens to show a butler opening the door to the suite room of Maharajas' Express. The room is almost as big as the size of a coach. It has two bedrooms, an attached bathroom, dining areas, and more. As per the blogger, the price for this is more than 19 lacs.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared almost two weeks back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 57,000 times and has several comments. Many netizens were not impressed by the price of this train ticket.

A person in the Instagram comments said, "Instead of spending 19 lakhs for this you can prefer a flight and rest down in 7-star property." A second person wrote, "It's beautiful great. But this nowhere seems around 19 lakh." "That also for a train when you can fly in luxury for that amount of money," said a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
‪indian railways‬ luxury
‪indian railways‬ luxury

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out