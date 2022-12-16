This train ticket in India can cost you more than 19 lacs. Here's why

A majority of us have travelled in the Indian railways. We all recognise a train journey with the general hustle bustle, our parents taking out food and snacks in middle of a journey and so many other memories. While this is common to many, have you ever wondered how a luxury train experience in India is like? Well, if this sounds intriguing to you, let us introduce you to the Maharajas' express.

As per the official website of Maharajas' Express, "The Maharajas' Express recreates that exclusive experience for its guests. An opportunity to travel in this one-of-a-kind train, being served by friendly butlers while visiting India's most splendid tourist attractions in all their glory, would appeal to any individual."

A person can choose between four routes to travel for seven days on this train. The four journeys that one can take are The Indian Panaroma, Treasures of India, The Indian Splendour and The Heritage Of India. If you want to take a look at how this train looks from the inside, Instagram blogger @kushagratayal shared the view.

The video opens to show a butler opening the door to the suite room of Maharajas' Express. The room is almost as big as the size of a coach. It has two bedrooms, an attached bathroom, dining areas, and more. As per the blogger, the price for this is more than 19 lacs.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared almost two weeks back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 57,000 times and has several comments. Many netizens were not impressed by the price of this train ticket.

A person in the Instagram comments said, "Instead of spending 19 lakhs for this you can prefer a flight and rest down in 7-star property." A second person wrote, "It's beautiful great. But this nowhere seems around 19 lakh." "That also for a train when you can fly in luxury for that amount of money," said a third.