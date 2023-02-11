This US restaurant bans children under age of 10. Here's why

A popular Italian restaurant in US' New Jersey has banned children under the age of 10 from dining. The Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls on Friday announced on social media they will no longer serve children under 10 years of age from March 8.

The outlet announced its decision on Facebook.

The restaurant in a Facebook post said, "We love kids. We really, truly, do. But lately, it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie’s. Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation. This wasn’t a decision that was made lightly, but some recent events have pushed us to implement this new policy. "

"As of March 8, the day we return from our winter break, we will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant", the outlet in its post added.

"We know that this is going to make some of you very upset, especially those of you with very well-behaved kids, but we believe this is the right decision for our business moving forward", the restaurant further added.

The restaurant finished their message by saying, "Thank you for understanding."

Nettie’s while responding to a user even commented that the children have "become a liability to us." Children run around the eatery in circles while carrying the food trays and serving the diners, making our jobs extremely difficult, the restaurant said.

As soon as the announcement was made public, netizens flocked to the comment section with varied opinions. While some criticised the decision, others appreciated claiming it would make dining easier. The post has garnered over 16,000 likes and has been shared over 4,500 times.

A user wrote, "Fantastic idea… having worked in the industry since I was 14, I’ve never seen anything like I have in the recent past. Kids are out of control and most parents are oblivious." "That is really sad to hear .. I was looking forward to trying out your place but with a well behaved 9 year old I’m not welcome .. sad", wrote another.

Nettie’s House of Spaghetti is a stylish, retro-themed restaurant in Monmouth County in New Jersey which started its services in the year 2018. The restaurant was ranked 28th in NJ.com’s best 50 Italian restaurant in New Jersey in 2022.