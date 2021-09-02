This video on an elderly neighbour’s sweet gesture wins hearts

The videos that showcase small yet meaningful gestures of people for others are delightful to watch. Case in point, this video that showcase a sweet gesture of an elderly neighbour. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you happy too.

The video opens to show a text that reads “My neighbour used to go to the grocery store at 8 am and now goes at 6 am to make it back home before 7:30 am so I can have sticky buns before I leave for class every Monday. I don’t deserve this angel of a human.”

Take a look at the video that may leave you emotional too:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 4,700 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“These make me so happy, neighbors who care. I cannot wait until I have a place to call home and I only hope that I can spread joy like this,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aaawwww this is so sweet. My neighbour would bring me a big bar of chocolate when he knew I was stressed with the kids,” shared another. “What on earth! How precious is this guy,” commented a third.

What do you think of the video? Did it leave you emotional too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON