This viral brain teaser has a cherry without a worm. Can you spot it?

Brain teasers are fun and engaging. They not only stimulate our cognitive function but also enhance our problem-solving skills. And this brain teaser that is doing the rounds on social media is a case in point. In it, one can see cherries with worms. However, there’s a cherry hidden in plain sight devoid of a worm, and you need to spot it quickly. So, are you ready to take on the fun challenge?

The viral brain teaser was shared on Facebook by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás. “Which cherry has no worm in it?” read the caption accompanying the viral brain teaser posted on Facebook. The baffling brain teaser shows cherries with worms. Some of them are wearing hats, while others are smiling and laughing cheerfully. You need to find a cherry without a worm.

Take a look at the viral brain teaser below:

Since being shared a day ago, the brain teaser has raked up more than 200 reactions. It has also received numerous comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the fun brain teaser:

“I knew there’d be a worm with a top hat! Love the happy ones, too. And the other hats and bows,” commented an individual. Another posted, “Found it. Sneaky! It’s like a bunch of little kids. I like the two lovies.” “Found it. May I eat it?” wrote a third. “Had to look it over twice. Finally found it,” expressed a fourth. A fifth added, “Adore the loving worms and one with the jaunty top hat.”

Were you able to spot the cherry without a worm? If not, allow us to help you. The below picture highlights a cherry that has no worm.

The image highlights the cherry without a worm. (Facebook/@thedudolf)

The artist Gergely Dudás, who is also known as Dudolf, is famous for his mind-boggling brain teasers among puzzle lovers. He earlier posted a challenge where ducklings enjoyed inside and outside water bodies, and one needed to spot a baby chick hidden among them.

