Three-month-old tries to sing as his dad serenades him. Watch

A special video showing a beautiful moment between a dad and his three-month-old son is tugging at the heartstrings of people. It shows the dad singing for the little one. What is even more beautiful to watch is how the toddler giggles and tries to join his dad. Broadway actor Tamar Greene shared the video on Instagram. The image shows a dad holding his three-month-old son. (Instagram/@tamar.greene)

“This sweet surprise happened during rehearsal yesterday. Singing to my son and him singing back was the most incredible moment of my life. I love you, AJ,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram. The post is complete with several hashtags, including #singtoyourbaby and #fatherson.

The video opens to show Greene holding his toddler son while standing on a stage. He goes on to sing in a soulful voice while looking at the little one. As the video progresses, the kid also makes sounds as if trying to join his dad in his performance.

Take a look at this video of the dad and his son:

The video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated about 5.1 lakh views. The share has also gathered nearly 47,000 likes. People took to the comments section to express how it left them emotional. A few also added that they had watched the video multiple times.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this heartwarming video:

“Oh honey, his face watching you. Your beautiful voice,” praised an Instagram user. “I’m sobbing. This is so pure. You sound incredible, as does your little one!!!” commented another. “So beautiful and glorious,” expressed a third.

“Don’t worry I’ve only watched 20 times,” shared a fourth. “The clasped hands, the eye contact… just admiring his dad. Love it,” posted a fifth. “I’ve come back to this multiple times since yesterday. This is the purest display of love,” wrote a fifth.