Tiger shark swallows camera. Footage will make your jaw drop

In never seen before footage that will make your jaw drop, a filmmaker managed to catch the inside view of a tiger shark when the animal swallowed his camera. The video was posted by Zimy Da Kid on his Instagram account three days ago and it has got over 92,000 views so far.

The video begins with a tiger shark coming into view and the curious animal swallows the camera that was recording the footage. Next, we see the inside cavity of the shark as it tries to swallow the camera. However, it soon drops it off and swims away. The footage of the whole incident is quite interesting to watch.

“That moment this curious Tiger Shark decided to taste my @insta360 camera during our last @deepseaguardians expedition,” says the caption of the video.

The video was shot in Fuvahmulah, an island in Maldives according to the hashtags used in the caption.

Watch the video below:

“Are you serious, this is wild,” commented an Instagram user. “I mean, it seems like there are plenty of fish around if he’s that hungry,” posted another. A third individual said, “I wanna see the camera exterior damage,” along with a laughing emoji. “That was like a whole different dimension inside the shark never seen before,” posted yet another.

Zimy Da Kid is a conservationist and cinematographer according to his Instagram bio. He has over 64,000 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this jaw dropping video of the tiger shark?