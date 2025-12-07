Tiger’s royal wall-top appearance at Ranthambore stuns tourists: 'Shere Khan level entry'

A breathtaking moment from Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park has captured the internet’s attention after a man recorded a tiger appearing just a few feet away from tourists before settling comfortably on an old stone wall. A tiger in Ranthambore stunned tourists as it walked onto an old fort wall and calmly sat just a few feet away.(Instagram/mayankshukla_gsi)

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the tiger almost posing for the camera against the backdrop of the historic fort ruins, creating a scene that viewers are calling a dream come true for wildlife enthusiasts.

The clip was shared on Instagram by Mayank Shukla, who wrote that he was on a routine safari when the tiger suddenly emerged from behind the ancient structures of the Ranthambore fort. The unexpected sighting quickly turned into an unforgettable moment for everyone present.

How the majestic moment unfolded

In the video, the tiger is seen walking steadily along the edge of a weathered stone wall, its movements graceful yet commanding. As it reached the centre of the wall, it paused and stared directly at the safari group waiting below in their jeep.

Instead of displaying aggression or retreating into the forest, the tiger surprised the onlookers with an unexpected display of calm. It gently lowered itself into a resting position on the wall, sitting with complete ease and confidence in its surroundings. At one point, it even released a long, lazy yawn, as though entirely unbothered by the humans watching from below.

Take a look here at the clip:

Shukla captioned the video writing, "What a beautiful creature just few feets away".

Internet reacts with awe and disbelief

The video quickly attracted several comments from users who were stunned by the serene yet powerful moment. One user wrote that it felt like watching “a royal sit for a portrait”. Another remarked, “Such a dream sighting”. A third viewer commented, “It is like a Shere Khan level entry”. Another added, “Only Ranthambore can offer moments this magical”.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)